The Hardware That Makes The New Honda Civic Type R Magical

It almost goes without saying, but the standout characteristic of the 2023 Honda Civic Type R is how it handles. Yes, we were very impressed with the latest iteration's manual gearbox, but we were most intrigued with how poised the hot hatch was and how the usual understeer inherent in a front-wheel drive car was all but nullified. Honda was very eager to provide details of just what makes it special, and it turns out the secret sauce comes down to good ole science and engineering, baby.

Honda

Before we get into the weeds about the car's agility, it's important to quickly highlight the improvements made on the Civic Type R's power unit. With 315 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque to give, the Type R is moderately more powerful than the previous version, with a difference 9 hp and 15 pound-feet. A modest bump, but critically, the power is available sooner in the rev band.

Credit to its improved exhaust system, too, which has an increased flow rate of 13 percent which contributes to the power bump, as well as to a beefier exhaust note. Available traction is maximized by routing all this power to the front wheels through a mechanical limited slip differential.