2022 Steam Autumn Sale Is Now Live, Just In Time For Black Friday
Steam is having a sale! Again. Like Steam sales do multiple times throughout the year, every year. Which isn't a complaint, to be clear — and much like previous years, this one is seasonally appropriate.
The Autumn Sale runs from November 22 through November 29, 2022 — specifically up to 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET) — and is full of gaming deals of various sizes. 20% or more is being taken off of relatively recent releases such as "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge" and "Stray." But the price drops get way more substantial than that. How about 50% off of indie darling "Hollow Knight?" Or maybe "Sid Meier's Civilization VI" for $5.99?
Along with the sales, there's the Steam Awards to consider. Nominations are open now and voting will begin during the Winter Sale, with the winners to be announced on January 3, 2023. So if there's a particular title you want to point out for Game of the Year, a Labor of Love, has the Best Soundtrack, and so on, now's the time to get involved.
What's to come
And all of that's just the start of it. For those familiar with Steam's discounts, you're probably aware that the Autumn Sale isn't even the biggest end-of-the-year event on the service. So if you miss out this week, you can still catch the Winter Sale in December.
We don't know all of the details (what will be discounted, how big the discounts will be, etc.), but we do have dates: December 22, 2022 through January 5, 2023. It's also been revealed that the Lunar New Year Sale, which typically took place in late January or early February, is being replaced with the Spring Sale (via Steam) — running from March 16 through March 23, 2023.
Steam's reasoning is that it better fits the other seasonal sale themes (Summer, Autumn, Winter), and offers a little more breathing room between events — since Lunar New Year Sales in the past often happened shortly after the Winter Sale. This way, players will have an opportunity to play at least some of the games they buy on deep discount before acquiring another batch to add to their backlog (I swear I'll get to you someday soon, "Loop Hero").