2022 Steam Autumn Sale Is Now Live, Just In Time For Black Friday

Steam is having a sale! Again. Like Steam sales do multiple times throughout the year, every year. Which isn't a complaint, to be clear — and much like previous years, this one is seasonally appropriate.

The Autumn Sale runs from November 22 through November 29, 2022 — specifically up to 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET) — and is full of gaming deals of various sizes. 20% or more is being taken off of relatively recent releases such as "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge" and "Stray." But the price drops get way more substantial than that. How about 50% off of indie darling "Hollow Knight?" Or maybe "Sid Meier's Civilization VI" for $5.99?

Along with the sales, there's the Steam Awards to consider. Nominations are open now and voting will begin during the Winter Sale, with the winners to be announced on January 3, 2023. So if there's a particular title you want to point out for Game of the Year, a Labor of Love, has the Best Soundtrack, and so on, now's the time to get involved.