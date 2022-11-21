The Best Black Friday Deals On Automotive Gear

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Although it isn't even Thanksgiving yet, the Black Friday deals are here and everything from automotive tools to battery chargers are available at a steep discount this holiday season. It can often be hard to buy for the automotive enthusiast in your life, but often the solution is a steady diet of quality tools and equipment. Even the most cynical gearhead isn't immune.

Fortunately, this year's Black Friday there are more than enough offerings to keep your fellow gearhead happy. If you're a car fan yourself, this time of the year is one of the best opportunities to snag a deal on whatever tool or piece of kit you've had your eye on. This year may be the year to start working on your own cars for the first time or to start expanding on an already existing collection of DIY automotive tools. Either way, the deals are here, and it's time to start wrenching.