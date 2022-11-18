Target Previews A Week Of Black Friday 2022 Deals With TVs, Appliances, And Accessories

Target is not the first establishment that comes to mind when tech enthusiasts think of places to shop for gadgets, especially on Black Friday eve. However, with its 2022 Black Friday Week Sale, the American big-box retailer is seemingly wanting to change this long-held perception. The company recently shared details about its Black Friday weeklong sale, set to commence on Monday, November 20 — lasting until November 26.

Interestingly, Target's Black Friday Week Sale extends beyond November 26, thanks to an additional two-day event focused around Cyber Monday. This event is scheduled for two days — November 27-28 — during which Target customers have the opportunity to grab some steals on several consumer electronics goods and appliances — with select items going for 50% off their regular price.

We have handpicked a number of deals that will be available for consumers via Target.com and the retailer's dedicated app. Consumers have multiple options to get their purchases shipped to their addresses — from driving up to the nearest Target store, to same-day delivery using Shipt. These options are also available for consumers without a Target membership. In addition, Target also confirmed that it offers free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Another way to get free shipping is to use Target's RedCard.

Purchases made during Target's Black Friday sales come backed by the company's price match policy — which states that the company will match the prices of the purchased products if their prices are reduced on Target between October 6 and December 24. In addition to the deals listed below, Target will also have a "Deal of the Day" section with refreshed deals available through December 24.