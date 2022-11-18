Google Reportedly Paid Activision To Stop It From Making A Play Store Rival

Google is at the center of another anti-trust storm. This time, the company has been accused of putting its nose in the mobile gaming segment. According to a complaint filed by Epic Games, which was reported separately by Bloomberg and Reuters, Google paid millions of dollars to Activision Blizzard and Riot Games to keep them from launching their own stores for distributing apps, or to put it more accurately, mobile games.

Games are some of the biggest cash cows when it comes to earning money from mobile apps distributed via an app repository like App Store and Google Play Store. According to Sensor Tower data, mobile games installed from the Play Store and App Store generated a staggering $6.4 billion in the month of June alone. That number is significant, because Google (and Apple, too) earn up to a 30% cut from in-app transaction towards buying game currency and other items like skins and weapons.

It is, therefore, natural that Google would want deep-pocket gaming giants like Activision Blizzard and Riot Games locked to the Play Store. According to reports, both companies had discussed plans to build their own app stores for distributing mobile games and adjacent products. In turn, Google would lose out on a healthy share of revenue from its Play Store billing tax, which is bad business in the long run.