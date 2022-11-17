Sonos Says It's Entering Four New Categories, And The First Is Coming Next Year

American audio product maker Sonos has a busy few quarters ahead, as the company is planning to experiment with not just one, but four new product categories. During Sonos' Q4 2022 earnings call, CEO Patrick Spence revealed that the company is "investing in products that will allow us to enter four new categories, one of which we expect to announce in fiscal '23." The company didn't delve into the specifics of the product categories that it was exploring, aside from mentioning that it was looking at "new naturally adjacent categories." Or to put it simply, Sonos won't be wandering too far off from its bread-and-butter audio gear category that covers both home and outdoorsy audio products.

The core objective behind exploring new product categories, according to Spence, is to diversify Sonos' business, but the Sonos chief didn't reveal any further information. According to Protocol, the company might finally launch a video streaming product. Sonos already has a Radio service under its belt and is already taking the fight to AI assistants with its own Sonos Voice Control.

As per job listings, the company is looking to hire talent for working on "Home Theater OS" and is also exploring avenues tied to the Android TV platform. "Content and services" will be a big part of the video-related service that Sonos aims to build. The company is also working on a new home theater project and a high-end desk speaker, too, according to The Verge.