Acer Turns To AMD Ryzen 7020 CPUs For Its Latest Aspire 3 Laptop Refresh

AMD's Ryzen 7000 processors have been available for desktop PCs for a while now, but AMD only recently unveiled its 7000-series mobile products, starting with the low-powered 7020 family. The 7020 lineup consists of three SKUs, ranging from the dual-core, quad-thread Athlon Gold 7220U featuring 5 MB of cache, to the quad-core Ryzen 3 7320U and Ryzen 5 7520U. Both the Ryzen 3 and Ryzen 5 SKUs feature multi-threading, bringing them up to eight threads. The only difference between the two top-end 7020 series CPUs is the clock speed: While the Ryzen 3 runs at a base frequency of 2.4 GHz and a boost clock of 4.1 GHz, the Ryzen 5 clocks in at 2.8 GHz base with a 4.3 GHz boost clock.

All of the AMD 7020 CPUs feature Radeon 610M graphics, which is an RDNA 2-based integrated graphics solution with two compute units that operate at up to 1900 MHz. None of the CPUs in the AMD Ryzen 7020 CPUs offer overclocking support, and they all operate at a claimed TDP of 15 W, which makes them a good fit for budget thin-and-light devices. Acer is a manufacturer of such budget laptops, serving as somewhat of a treasure trove for anyone looking for sleek designs and dependable performance at a reasonable price — and the company looks to be repeating that trend with its refreshed Aspire 3 laptop.