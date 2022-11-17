Xbox Black Friday Deals Drop Price On Series S, Games, And Wireless Controllers

Consumers who have waited long enough to get hold of the Xbox Series S gaming console now have the opportunity to save $50 off the product's actual price. During the Black Friday sale, consumers can get the Xbox Series S for $249 — instead of the usual price tag of $299. Note that this price is only valid in the U.S. and Canada. While there are no discounts on the Xbox Game Pass service, Xbox did remind everyone that new users can subscribe to the service for just $1 in the first month.

For consumers looking to buy their favorite gaming accessories at discounted prices, Xbox offers up to 30% off select products. In addition, Xbox is also selling select titles from Xbox Game Studios for 50% off. PC gamers are also in luck, with some titles going for 70% less than their list prices. The blog post also confirms that more than 900 console games and 200 PC games are available with a 67% discount on Xbox. In addition, consumers looking to purchase an Xbox Wireless Controller can save up to 30% off on select controllers if they decide to buy one during the Black Friday weekend.

Xbox also detailed the extent of discounts consumers can get upon purchasing select third-party accessories. For example, SteelSeries accessories get up to 40% off, while PowerA-branded mobile accessories can be had for up to 60% off. There is also a $200 discount on the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal gaming headset during the sale. Other accessory brands that are part of the sale include Thrustmaster and Razr — with these companies offering up to $60 and $80 off on some of their products.