Elon Musk Heads To Court Over His Tesla Pay Package

In 2018, Tesla shareholders approved a compensation worth over $50 billion in stock options for CEO Elon Musk. It remains one of the biggest paydays ever handed out to an executive. In 2022, Musk is headed to a court because of a lawsuit that challenges the legitimacy of that package. The legal challenge, which has ben filed in Delaware's Court of Chancery, will have Musk defending his pay arrangement struck with the company's board of directors, on Wednesday.

Filed by a Tesla shareholder, the complaint alleges that the Tesla board was not acting independently when it created and accepted the compensation plan for Musk, and that's because some of the members have direct financial and personal links to Musk. Another stunning claim made in the lawsuit is that the shareholders voting to approve the package were provided misleading information regarding Tesla's growth trajectory and Musk's role in it.

Another complaint, according to the court documents, seen by The New York Times, highlights the lack of a provision to take back some of the compensation promised if Musk failed to focus on Tesla, something the compensation package deemed inadequate. The lawsuit was filed by Tesla shareholder Richard Tornetta in 2018, and it is finally headed to court in 2022. At the heart of the lawsuit is a tricky CEO salary system that is at work here.