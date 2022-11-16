Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Serves Up Three-Month Trials To Apple Music, Apple TV+

Microsoft has come up with a new reason why you might want to snag an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. Every now and then, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers are given some interesting perks, free of charge, as part of their subscription. It makes perfect sense, too — after all, why wouldn't Microsoft team up with another company in order to hopefully score more subscriptions on both sides? This time around, the collaboration includes perks straight from Apple, and we know how to get yours.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is Microsoft's best offering when it comes to gaming subscriptions. It gives you access to games on console, PC, and cloud, and the catalog is often expanded to add new titles. For a while now, Microsoft has also added extra perks alongside cooperation with various other companies. This can sometimes include in-game content, but it's decidedly more exciting when it means free stuff you might otherwise be paying for. This time around, the savings could be pretty grand if you've been willing to try out some Apple services.