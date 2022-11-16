Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Serves Up Three-Month Trials To Apple Music, Apple TV+
Microsoft has come up with a new reason why you might want to snag an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. Every now and then, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers are given some interesting perks, free of charge, as part of their subscription. It makes perfect sense, too — after all, why wouldn't Microsoft team up with another company in order to hopefully score more subscriptions on both sides? This time around, the collaboration includes perks straight from Apple, and we know how to get yours.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is Microsoft's best offering when it comes to gaming subscriptions. It gives you access to games on console, PC, and cloud, and the catalog is often expanded to add new titles. For a while now, Microsoft has also added extra perks alongside cooperation with various other companies. This can sometimes include in-game content, but it's decidedly more exciting when it means free stuff you might otherwise be paying for. This time around, the savings could be pretty grand if you've been willing to try out some Apple services.
Two free trials are up for grabs
Microsoft broke the news in a quick blog post, officially announcing that Ultimate subscribers will now have the chance to try out a three-month trial of Apple TV+, as well as a three-month trial of Apple Music. These subscriptions will be available at no additional cost as long as you're an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate member. There's a catch, though: You cannot have an existing Apple TV+ or Apple Music subscription. This promotion seems to be aimed at newcomers — no doubt hoping that you'll stick around once you try the service.
The company highlights that both Apple subscriptions have a lot to offer. With Apple music, Xbox members can listen to up to 100 million different tracks. Apple TV+ unlocks a whole host of TV shows and movies, including the latest hit "Severance" and the well-loved, super-wholesome "Ted Lasso." Both of these free trials can be claimed until March 31, 2023, provided you're not from Russia (either subscription) or Turkey (Apple TV+ is unavailable there).
Teaming up with companies the size of Apple can only do good things for Microsoft. This push with Apple TV+ and Apple Music could be just the thing to help it compete against Sony's PlayStation Plus subscription plan.