Sony Opens PlayStation VR2 Pre-Orders: What You Need To Know

The pre-order window is now live for the next generation of virtual reality tech from Sony — the PlayStation VR2 headset, which will retail at $549.99, according to a PlayStation blog from Nov. 2. That package will include the VR2 headset, two VR2 Sense controllers, and stereo headphones. The earliest the headsets will land on doorsteps is February 2022 of next year.

Pre-order registration can be accessed at www.direct.playstation.com. Registration puts shoppers in the running for an "exclusive invite" to pre-order the set, and they will be given specific date and time instructions for ordering — PlayStation states that registration "does not guarantee" an invite. Headset pre-orders are limited to one PlayStation Network ID.

At the same time as the VR2's launch, the brand will also put a VR2 Sense controller charging station on the shelves for $49.99, which will allow for wireless "click-in" charging instead of wiring the controllers to the PS5.