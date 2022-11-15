Microsoft Is Reviving Clippy For An Ugly Christmas Sweater

Remember Clippy? It was the animated paperclip that "helpfully" assisted Microsoft Office users if they were typing up a Word document, making a PowerPoint, or working on an Excel Spreadsheet. According to The Verge, Clippy first popped into a Word document in 1997 and offered its assistance until 2001. Those were the Windows XP days over 20 years ago. To most people, Clippy was incredibly annoying as it would appear in a word document seemingly at random and offer suggestions that were only slightly useful.

But as with a lot of outdated technology from the 1990s and early 2000s, people have become nostalgic for the once-irritating virtual assistant. Clippy has even shown up in Microsoft Teams occasionally. Microsoft itself has taken notice of the internet's latent fondness for Clippy and has brought it back to life, just in time for the holidays. The company's gear site has been updated to feature a Clippy mascot.