Here's What Would Happen If The Earth Started To Spin Faster

The average passenger plane flies at around 550-575 miles per hour (per Epic Flight Academy). One of the fastest jets in the world, the Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird, reaches top speeds of 2,100 miles per hour (via Google). The NASA/USAF X-15, or North American X-15, is the fastest manned jet in the world at around 4,520 piles per hour (per Fly Jet Fly).

Does it come as a surprise that, by comparison, the Earth itself spins only half or a quarter as fast as the world's fastest jets? According to Scientific American, the surface of our planet, at the equator, is spinning at just 1,000 miles per hour. However, earlier this year, the Earth sped up — only incredibly slightly, but enough to shorten our 24-hour day on June 29 by 1.59 milliseconds (via Forbes).

Why is a couple of milliseconds worth any fuss? A Popular Science report says that even a one-mile-per-hour increase in the Earth's rotation speed would lead to tangible impacts across the planet. In an interview with Popular Science, geographic information systems analyst Witold Fraczek said that even this slight acceleration would throw off satellite communications and TV broadcasting and raise the sea level at the equator by several inches as water is drawn down from the poles.