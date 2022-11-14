This Simple Programing Error Cost NASA $18 Million

NASA recruits some of the brightest minds in the United States and the world. These individuals are tasked with some of the most complex problems that humans have ever faced. Launching people and material into space is a huge undertaking, and it requires immense brainpower and computational efficiency.

Because of the complexity here, there have been numerous occasions during which a small miscalculation in the building or planning of a rocket launch has scuttled the entire project or resulted in catastrophic failure during or directly after launch. The Challenger explosion, for instance occurred because O-rings on the fuel tank we're exposed to overnight temperatures that cracked them (via History).

The math involved in successfully launching and subsequently retrieving a crew of astronauts is often centered on launch trajectory, but engineering, precise timing, and weight and mechanical machinations all play essential roles in the line drawn between triumph and tragedy. Because of the hazardous nature of space travel, many missions are sent out without astronauts. Fortunately, a partiicular programming error that resulted in a huge loss of financial resources was not one that added human suffering to its list of failures (via Britannica).