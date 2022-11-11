NASA Confirms Discovery Of Underwater Artifacts From The Challenger Disaster

Now that pieces of the Challenger have been identified and located, the question turns to what to do with this information. NASA's current Administrator, Bill Nelson was a longtime Senator representing Florida and prior to his life as a politician, served as an Army captain and later an astronaut himself (spending six days in space aboard the Columbia space shuttle in mid-January 1986, on the mission directly preceding the Challenger loss), according to Astronautix. Nelson and his team will surely be looking to honor the sacrifice and bravery of their colleagues that were lost on this day in January 1986.

It's likely that NASA will be looking into options for expanding the search area on the ocean floor. The administration will also likely be jumping out of their shoes for the opportunity to recover this piece of American history and properly commemorate the fallen. NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida already makes use of many former spacecraft that the United States has sent into orbit and beyond (via Kennedy Space Center). The facility is a living, breathing dedication to the hard work and commitment of astronauts and NASA scientists from the first pioneers all the way through to the present. Artifacts from the challenger mission will surely factor into NASA's continuing plans for building commemorative features in and around Cape Canaveral and the Kennedy Space Center.