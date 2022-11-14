Sen. Markey Had Strong Words For Elon Musk During Twitter Spat

U.S. Senator Ed Markey gave a stern warning to Elon Musk in a tweet that attempted to put his companies in a bad light. In 2021, the Democratic Party member was among the senators who urged the Federal Trade Commission to investigate Tesla, citing the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's various reported incidents involving the company's electric vehicles. Senator Markey, who also represents the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, wrote a formal letter to the FTC about the potential dangers and purported unfair practices of Tesla in regard to its Full Self-Driving promises.

Now, it seems like Markey is putting Musk on notice yet again, but this time around, it involves his newly purchased social media platform instead. Ever since Musk took over, he has made numerous big changes on Twitter. One of which was his implementation of the controversial Twitter Blue Subscription — a premium service that vanished as quickly as it appeared. While the service itself may have been short-lived, its impact still led to an influx of impersonated accounts, something Senator Markey wanted the new Twitter chief to address. In a tweet last week, Markey claimed a reporter from The Washington Post managed to create a verified account impersonating him. What followed afterward was a heated exchange that ended with the U.S. senator giving Musk some harsh reminders.