Meta Is Killing Its Portal And Smartwatch Projects

The media, tech, and advertising industries have all taken massive hits lately, resulting in layoffs at companies like Amazon, Meta, and Twitter. But it's no surprise, given how interconnected each of those industries are. Massive tech companies like Google and Meta sit at the top of the digital advertising marketplace (via Statista).

By the same logic, YouTube and Facebook must be a few of the most prolific media platforms in existence. But their efficacy drops when consumers stop spending as much money as they used to one them, causing advertisers to spend less money on marketing their products to users of such platforms. As inflation causes the costs of basic amenities to continue rising, it's likely that we'll continue seeing such downsizing in the tech space as well.

Following Meta's sudden removal of 11,000 jobs on Nov. 9, CEO Mark Zuckerberg addressed an apology to the company's former workforce, saying, "At the start of Covid, the world rapidly moved online and the surge of e-commerce led to outsized revenue growth ... Unfortunately, this did not play out the way I expected. Not only has online commerce returned to prior trends, but the macroeconomic downturn, increased competition, and ads signal loss have caused our revenue to be much lower than I'd expected. I got this wrong, and I take responsibility for that."

According to an SEC filing from Sept. 2022, the firm employed around 87,000 workers during the month of September, meaning the sudden loss of 11,000 jobs equates to a roughly 13% loss of Meta's overall workforce across all of its businesses.