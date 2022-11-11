Twitter's 'Official' Check Marks Are Apparently Back Again

With news moving as fast as it does, and much of our reporting coming from social media these days, it's easy to see why a trustworthy system is needed on a public forum on the scale of Twitter. One particularly enterprising developer even put out a Google Chrome extension to sniff out the truly verified users from the paid Blue subscribers.

On Twitter's side, things seem to have continued somewhat chaotically. A gray check mark next to the word "Official" was apparently briefly tested by the social media company on November 9. This, is in addition to the paid Twitter Blue check mark, indicating an official or verified account regardless of paid status — but it was eventually axed later that same day.

Again on November 10, the "Official" wording next to a gray check mark has returned to some Twitter accounts. The official account of Ars Technica (@arstechnica) and World of Coca-Cola (@WorldofCocaCola) both have the stamp at the time of writing, among various other accounts.

The Verge reported on November 10, 2022 that Coca-Cola, The New York Times, Twitter, and Wired all had the "Official" label on their accounts, although that seems to have disappeared at the time of writing, since none of the aforementioned accounts bear the wording that seemingly indicates a "verified" account. Whatever is happening at Twitter HQ, a recent tweet from Musk suggested that we might see some confusing decisions.