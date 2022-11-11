Second-Gen OPPO Find N Could Be The Lightest Foldable Phone Yet
While there is no denying that Samsung continues to single-handedly dominate the global foldable smartphone market, the company is likely to face increasing competition from Chinese smartphone makers in the future. Most of these brands have several foldable phones in their portfolio already. However, the problem with most of them is that they are almost exclusively sold in China. This is true for most Chinese foldable smartphones — including Xiaomi's Mi Mix Fold series, Vivo's X Fold, Huawei's Mate X series, and the Huawei P50 Pocket.
One smartphone that stands out from this list is the OPPO Find N — which not only had limited availability outside of China, but also earned universal praise from users and reviewers for its extremely good looks and thoughtful design aspects. Given that OPPO launched the original Find N nearly a year ago, it is about time the company came up with a successor to the device.
And that is exactly what will likely happen next month, if we are to believe the latest rumors coming in from China. According to popular leaker IceUniverse, OPPO will likely come up with the OPPO Find N2 as soon as next month, with minor design and feature updates.
Oppo Find N2: Everything we know so far
Most of the things we know about the OPPO Find N2 have come from popular Chinese leaker DigitalChatStation (DCS). He has previously claimed that the next-gen Find N will likely retain the same design language as its predecessor. As outlined in our review, we found the design of the original OPPO Find N to be the most comfortable for daily use compared to the current generation of foldable phones — which have external displays that are too tall and extremely difficult to use. On the other hand, the Find N's external display featured a traditional (and comfortable) 18:9 aspect ratio.
However, the biggest upgrade to the Find N2 is the near 15 gram reduction in the phone's overall weight, meaning its weight could drop below 240 grams. This will make the phone even lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro Max — a remarkable achievement for a foldable smartphone. If these figures are correct, the Find N could also turn out to be the lightest vertically folding smartphone. We also expect the OPPO Find N2 to use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.
DCS has also indicated that the Find N2 will likely share its camera hardware with the OnePlus 11. Both these phones could use Sony's 50MP IMX890 sensor for the primary camera, and a 48MP IMX581 sensor for the ultra-wide camera. In addition, the phone could also feature a 32MP camera that supports 2x optical zoom. This is a significant upgrade over last year's model, which featured a 13MP telephoto camera and a 16MP ultra-wide lens. Another feature likely to this year's model is support for OIS — which was missing from the original OPPO Find N.