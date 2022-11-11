Second-Gen OPPO Find N Could Be The Lightest Foldable Phone Yet

While there is no denying that Samsung continues to single-handedly dominate the global foldable smartphone market, the company is likely to face increasing competition from Chinese smartphone makers in the future. Most of these brands have several foldable phones in their portfolio already. However, the problem with most of them is that they are almost exclusively sold in China. This is true for most Chinese foldable smartphones — including Xiaomi's Mi Mix Fold series, Vivo's X Fold, Huawei's Mate X series, and the Huawei P50 Pocket.

One smartphone that stands out from this list is the OPPO Find N — which not only had limited availability outside of China, but also earned universal praise from users and reviewers for its extremely good looks and thoughtful design aspects. Given that OPPO launched the original Find N nearly a year ago, it is about time the company came up with a successor to the device.

And that is exactly what will likely happen next month, if we are to believe the latest rumors coming in from China. According to popular leaker IceUniverse, OPPO will likely come up with the OPPO Find N2 as soon as next month, with minor design and feature updates.