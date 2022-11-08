God Of War Ragnarok Gets A Hefty Day One Patch Ahead Of Launch

With "God of War Ragnarok" only a day away — it will be released on November 9, 2022 — it's understandable if you don't want to wait to jump in as soon as the digital version unlocks or you get home from the store. But it might be in your best interest to slow down just a little bit and make time for the version 02.00 Day One patch that has been made available (via Twitter).

First-day patches aren't uncommon with modern video games, to be sure, and sometimes forging ahead without them due to impatience or a lack of functional internet will work out fine. However, in the case of "God of War Ragnarok," not all of its pre-release bugs are mild irritations that can be easily overlooked. Before going over the patch notes available from Santa Monica Studio, be aware that the list does contain what could be considered spoilers — well, additional spoilers — for "God of War Ragnarok." Specifically, Santa Monica Studio notes that some ability, creature, and quest names are mentioned. So if you want to go in as oblivious as possible, best not to dig through the notes just yet.