God Of War Ragnarok Gets A Hefty Day One Patch Ahead Of Launch
With "God of War Ragnarok" only a day away — it will be released on November 9, 2022 — it's understandable if you don't want to wait to jump in as soon as the digital version unlocks or you get home from the store. But it might be in your best interest to slow down just a little bit and make time for the version 02.00 Day One patch that has been made available (via Twitter).
First-day patches aren't uncommon with modern video games, to be sure, and sometimes forging ahead without them due to impatience or a lack of functional internet will work out fine. However, in the case of "God of War Ragnarok," not all of its pre-release bugs are mild irritations that can be easily overlooked. Before going over the patch notes available from Santa Monica Studio, be aware that the list does contain what could be considered spoilers — well, additional spoilers — for "God of War Ragnarok." Specifically, Santa Monica Studio notes that some ability, creature, and quest names are mentioned. So if you want to go in as oblivious as possible, best not to dig through the notes just yet.
God of War Ragnarok launch day patch detailed
The changes are many and spread across several categories, according to the company and its notes. Dialogue has been cleaned up, re-paced, and re-emphasized to avoid potential irritation and confusion. Several Accessibility option bugs have been worked out. The audio mix has been adjusted, and there should be fewer (hopefully none, now) instances of sounds not playing or not playing properly.
Lots of visual and general stability bugs have also been addressed, so the seven different crash-prone quests noted shouldn't be crash-prone anymore, and you should run into far fewer problems when managing or upgrading your equipment. Also, mercifully, the patch should prevent enemy loot drops from appearing in inaccessible areas.
There are a whole lot more adjustments than all of that, but if you're a PS4 user, in particular, you should probably wait for the patch to finish installing before you begin the sequel to "Dad and Boy's Road Trip of the Realms." It addresses some loading issues, but more importantly, it fixes a potential (but supposedly very rare) crash that would occur when loading a save.