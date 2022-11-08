AMC Has A Crazy Idea: Combine Theaters And Zoom For Meetings

American movie theatre chain AMC Theatres has joined hands with Zoom, in hopes that you will enjoy your team video calls more if they happened on a giant cinema screen with a surround sound experience and a bucket of popcorn in your lap. As part of the partnership with Zoom, AMC will turn some of its movie theatres into Zoom Rooms, on a rental basis, and with a few optional perks.

The idea is to bring "people from different markets together at the same time for cohesive virtual and in-person events and meeting experiences,", especially for companies that have their workforce scattered across the map and could need the occasional "real" meeting experience. AMC says it will lend a helping hand with its "state-of-the-art sight and sound technology" to elevate the experience of virtual Zoom Rooms sessions.

AMC's collaboration with Zoom could add some much-needed revenue to the company's coffers after surviving a tumultuous past few years involving events like a close encounter with bankruptcy filing and facing ridicule as a meme stock. AMC won't talk in detail about the "in-person" aspect of its deal in the press release, but it sounds tailor-made for hosting virtual live screenings of popular events covering games, comic cons, and sports, among others. Sports screenings in cinemas draw in handsome crowds, especially in countries like India where cricket match screenings in theater chains record a passionate turnout of fans.