The BMW Futuro Was A Futuristic, Yet Bizarre '80s Concept Motorcycle

Believe it or not, BMW has been making motorcycles for almost 100 years now. It showed off its first two-wheeled R32 motorcycle at the Berlin Motor Show in 1923, and the German motor company has been going strong ever since. In fact, its Motorrad division had its best year in 2021 — selling more than 194,200 units.

BMW has not been one to shy away from challenges, evolving its brand, or pushing the latest technology into its motorcycles. Such is the case with the Futuro concept bike unveiled at the Cologne Show in September 1980. That just so happened to be the very same show where some legendary motorcycles made their first appearances, including Honda's CX Turbo, the Suzuki Katana, and Yamaha's first V-twin engines. Even the most die-hard of enthusiasts might have a hard time remembering the Futuro amidst those titans of the motorcycle industry.

Still, despite being mostly forgotten in the annals of motorcycle history, the Futuro was loaded with several first-of-its-kind features, and is actually considered by some to be the first proper "modern concept bike." BMW's push into motorcycle prototypes was developed in conjunction with car customizer Buchmann (B&B), along with a number of research firms and parts suppliers.