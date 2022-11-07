Why New Self-Driving Cars Could Have Giant Robotic Eyes On The Front

It's fairly common knowledge that the human brain is quite adept at identifying faces, which is why we tend to see faces in inanimate objects, and even infer personalities in those imagined faces. A paper titled "Can Eyes on a Car Reduce Traffic Accidents?" found that this affinity for facial recognition — along with our keen eye for body language — can be used to help other road users predict what a self-driving car is about to do.

The researchers used virtual reality to simulate a scenario wherein 18 participants had to make a decision about crossing at a sidewalk while a self-driving car the size of a golf cart was approaching. To simulate hurried behavior, the decision had to be made within three seconds each time. The virtual vehicle was equipped with a pair of eyes on the front bumper that could articulate and move to indicate its attention. They ran four permutations of the same scenario — one where the car's eyes looked at the participant, indicating it had noticed them and intended to stop, another where it made no eye contact, indicating it had not noticed them, and two scenarios wherein the car had no eyes, so the participant didn't know whether it intended to stop.

The idea is that the car could indicate it has seen the pedestrians waiting to cross, giving the pedestrian confidence to cross knowing that the car will yield for them. Surprisingly, the results proved this hypothesis correct. Adding eyes to the car reduced the rate of incorrect decisions by 64%.