The Dodge Circuit EV Is The Coolest Electric Car We Wish Made Production

We all know that American EV maker Tesla kickstarted the move toward an all-electric revolution that is slowly unraveling before our eyes. It started with the Tesla Roadster, a Lotus Elise-based battery-electric sports car that goes from zero to 60 mph in under 4 seconds, offers 245 miles of range, has a 125 mph top speed, and had cost around $109,000 (per Britannica).

Unbeknownst to many, Dodge and the Chrysler Group had a Lotus-based EV concept that made the stands at the 2009 Detroit Auto Show. It was called the Dodge Circuit EV (or Dodge EV concept) and shared the same chassis as the first-gen Tesla Roadster. Back in the day, Chrysler established the ENVI (a mishmash of the words "Environment" and "New Vehicles") division to produce "no-compromise electric vehicles."

The plan was to have 500,000 EVs on American roads by 2013, starting with the debut of a new EV in 2010 and three more in 2013. ENVI engineers began working on an all-electric Town & Country minivan and a Jeep Patriot EV. Meanwhile, the speed freak engineers at Dodge went to Lotus and began conceptualizing the Circuit EV, an early-model electric car that would have given the Tesla Roadster some fair competition.