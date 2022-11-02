NASA Is Sending Something Unexpected To The Moon

Rather than attempt to haul a bunch of people around the moon and back, NASA created a web page (via NASA) for anyone who might be interested in submitting their name to be added to a flash drive that the Orion spacecraft (part of the Artemis I mission) would carry with it. Participants were also given the option to download and print out their own "boarding pass" to commemorate the occasion.

Unfortunately for anyone who wasn't aware or who hasn't gotten around to submitting their name yet, NASA has finished collecting names for now. The window is officially closed, and the process of loading all of the names onto a flash drive to be loaded onto the Orion has begun. No moon for you, at least not this time. But we can always hope that NASA might attempt something similar with future space missions.

But even if yours is not one of the 3,391,122 names on its way to the moon, you can still save yourself a little piece of personalized NASA history. A blank boarding pass is available to download at the link above, and whether you're officially signed up or not there's still the option of creating a digital souvenir of your own.