VW Jetta GLI Performance Concept Puts Golf In The Shadow

On the outside, the Jetta GLI Performance Concept looks like the world's meanest VW, a title formerly worn by the Golf GTI and its numerous variations. The concept wears an entirely custom wide body kit and sits on 20-inch Rotiform wheels. Under the hood, the Super Jetta sports a souped-up drivetrain, provided by RacingLine, that throws out 350 horsepower and 372 pound-feet of torque, according to a VW press release. All that horsepower won't be of much use if the car can't stop. That feat is accomplished by new carbon ceramic brake rotors with a frankly insane 15-inch diameter.

Volkwagen

Reto Brun, the Senior Director of VW's Design Center in California explained the design ethos behind the concept: "The Jetta GLI concept was an opportunity for our team to draw from our passion for motorsports and create a vision that is even more expressive and exciting than the production vehicle already is."

Volkswagen

It's never a bad thing when automakers show off wild new concept cars with a litany of new speed parts and bolt-on performance mods. But it raises a few eyebrows that VW went with the Jetta instead of its performance icon, the Golf GTI. Nevertheless, the Jetta Concept puts any performance-minded Golf to shame with its wild-eyed styling and ridiculous body kit. The UberJetta and a few other VW concepts will be on display at the SEMA show through November 4th.