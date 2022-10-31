Instagram Confirms Bug Suspending Accounts And Slashing Follower Counts

Something strange seems to be happening over at Instagram, and it could just be the spooky season taking its toll on the app, or perhaps Meta has decided to do some serious cleaning up. Many users are taking to other social media platforms to report various problems, and so far, no one knows what's really going on, but Instagram has already acknowledged that there is a problem. One thing is for sure — you know it's serious when Instagram users migrate over to Twitter in order to complain.

Instagram continues to be a very popular app, even though it's no longer at its peak. It has plenty of users that amassed thousands (or hundreds of thousands or even millions) of followers. For many, the follower count is completely inconsequential, but some users, especially Instagram influencers, rely on their follower count in order to build up their profile and make money. It's the latter type of users that were hit the hardest by this development because, in unexplainable ways, some follower counts have dropped significantly.

That's not the only thing that's going on with Instagram right now, though. New tweets about the problem are popping up faster than they can be read, suggesting that the scale of the problem is rather large. Below, we'll explore what we know and try to figure out what's happening.