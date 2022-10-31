The Forgotten Ford Concept Car That Still Looks Futuristic Today

Concept cars serve multiple functions in the automotive marketplace. In part, they represent a statement of their manufacturers' abilities. In part, they allow manufacturers to test customer interest in possible changes, allowing them to refine their future offerings before they hit market.

In part, they're a flex.

Concept cars serve vital engineering and marketing purposes, but every concept car's DNA has a little bit of "look what we can do!" For instance, light-up wheels and movie partnerships, and offset steering wheels and seats that face backward. Concept cars are showbiz, meant to catch attention as much as to preview engineering.

It takes a brave design team to define its concept by what it doesn't do. Ford took that gamble with its 1996 "Synergy 2010" concept (to be clear, the car was released in '96; "Synergy 2010" was its name). Like most concept cars, the Synergy as originally released never hit production. Instead, the Ford Synergy 2010 beat out glitzier competitors in one vital respect: it really did predict the future of automotive engineering.