Tesla Model 3 Vs BMW I4: Which Is The Better Electric Car?

The BMW i4 is essentially an electric conversion of the BMW 4-Series Gran Coupe, which gives the car a familiar feel compared to the minimalist designs of all-electric manufacturers like Tesla. Unfortunately, taking a gas car and slapping an electric powertrain under the hood comes with a few drawbacks. For one, the i4 still has gaps in the rear trim for exhausts — a feature that might make the car look sportier, but might also come across as goofy if you think about it too long.

The BMW i4 starts with the eDrive35 — set to start delivery in early 2023, according to BMW's press release — which features a 70.2 kWh battery feeding a single RWD motor that puts out a claimed 282 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, and starts at $55,900. The i4 eDrive40 steps the battery capacity up to 83.9 kWh, and upgrades the rear-mounted motor to give the vehicle 335 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque. At the high end, BMW also offers the i4 M50 model, which keeps the same battery pack as the eDrive40, but ups the ante with a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setup that BMW says produces 536 horsepower and 586 pound-feet of torque (via BMW). The M50 trim level of the i4 comes in at an MSRP of $65,900 without any optional extras.

BMW makes no claims about complete autonomy, but the i4 still offers Dynamic Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, Active Blindspot Detection, and a number of collision warning and mitigation systems as standard equipment, according to the 2023 i4 specification guide. BMW also offers partially-automated driving with the Driving Assistance Professional Package, but that's a $1,700 optional extra only available with the i4 M50 variant.