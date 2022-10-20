This Hack Lets You Add Android Auto To Your Tesla

Tesla strives to deliver a complete automotive experience, providing most services a driver might desire. Intending to provide a complete suite of Tesla-branded tools, the company limits customization of its cars' onboard software, especially ones performed by drivers, double-extra-especially if the desired customization involves apps, tools, and resources developed by parties outside of Tesla.

As hard as the House of Musk tries to enforce its limitations, however, hacks always happen. Build a machine, no matter how perfect, and idiosyncratic nerds will find a way to constructively futz with it. Several noteworthy hacks, from the innocuous to the nefarious, have already been imposed upon Teslas. Recently, coders even worked up a way to meet a widely expressed desire of Tesla drivers: they've installed Android Auto on Tesla onboard systems.

The process requires a Raspberry Pi, some digital legerdemain, and a nonzero amount of risk. This is a true hack — it will require digging deep into a Tesla's digital guts. Success may provide a greater degree of compatibility, allowing installation not just of Android Auto but of other Android apps.