This Hack Lets You Add Apple CarPlay To Your Tesla

Tesla chief Elon Musk recently tweeted that the carmaker's team will explore the possibility of bringing Apple's CarPlay to its electric cars, but a real-world update is yet to materialize. Apple's in-car connectivity protocol relies on Wi-Fi instead of Bluetooth, something that Tesla cars already have to offer. But it appears that if you know your way around a Raspberry Pi board, there's a way to port CarPlay in a Tesla car, unofficially. Interestingly, that workaround involves Android.

Polish developer Michal Gapinski shared details of their project called "Tesla Android" that introduced CarPlay to a Tesla Model 3 using a custom build of Android 12 running on a Raspberry Pi with a connected LTE modem. The project, which is publicly available on GitHub for other daring souls to try and replicate, is currently in its alpha stage.

The official website lists all the hardware requirements, which include a Raspberry Pi 4 with at least 4 gigs of RAM for running Android, another Raspberry Pi (at least version 3) that boots Linux to handle networking, an HDMI capture module, an LTE modem, and ethernet cables. There's also the flexibility to go wireless with optional kits, and a radiator is also recommended for cooling. While the components are relatively easy to source and fairly affordable, tinkering with the software is not for the faint of heart.