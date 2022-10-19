How The Rebelle Rally Became Automakers' Favorite Proving Grounds

The Rebelle Rally, an all-female off-road competition that takes place annually in the mountains and deserts of America's southwest, is arguably one of the most eagerly anticipated events of the year in certain circles. It inspires friendly competition, sisterhood, adventure, excitement, terror, lust.

I experienced all of these emotions, and more, when I covered the rally in 2018. To be fair, my first day on the course happened to be the one-month anniversary of my father's death, so I was a hot mess, to put it mildly, full of loneliness and regrets and vague determination, counting the hours until I could open a bottle of wine at that night's basecamp. Then I was strapped in the back of a Jeep Wrangler while two women — one a former Olympic ski jumper, the other a diving trainer for Navy SEALs — took turns at the wheel, gleefully and fearlessly bounding over rocks, kicking up dust, and catching the sides of tires on the edges of steep switchbacks with what I imagined to be just a couple inches of traction keeping us upright and, well, alive. My helmet bashed relentlessly against the Wrangler's roll bars. I'm tougher for it, or so I like to think.

All this to say, the Rebelle Rally changes people. Even though I didn't drive, merely observed. I'm hardly the first, or the best, to say this. In the years since I attended, it's increasingly become an annual rendezvous for female auto journalists, usually on a team sponsored by an auto manufacturer, and, interestingly, a tough group of women employed by automakers. Talk about a dream job. And it's a job that keeps this important event thriving.