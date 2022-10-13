Sony And Honda EV Team Up Will Be Here By 2026

There is no denying that the adoption of EVs across the world is gathering speed. The pace of this growth could be gauged from the fact that the share of EVs in global light vehicle sales stood at just 0.44% in 2014. By 2021, this figure had surged to 9.49%. Fast forward to 2022, and in the first five months alone, EV sales constituted a sizable 12.3% of the light vehicles market (via EETimes). In numerical terms, EV sales of light vehicles — which stood at just 315,000 units in 2014 — surged to more than 6.5 million units in 2021.

It is becoming evident that this rising market share of EVs has come at the expense of traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) cars. Interestingly, this healthy growth has come despite range anxiety and concerns about the true environmental impacts of EVs. With more than 20% of the global EV market as of 2021, Tesla is the undisputed leader in this space. Unfortunately, traditional ICE carmakers have been too slow to react to the onslaught of EVs, leading to virtually unknown companies — many of them from China — topping the EV sales charts.

The only exception to this seems to be Volkswagen, which — as of 2021 — held around 9.8% of the global EV sales. Other players like Honda, Toyota, Daimler, Ford, General Motors, and BMW are yet to make a noticeable impact on the global EV market. The dominance of relatively unknown upstarts in the EV space has led to some rather unlikely partnerships. Honda, for example, joined hands with GM earlier this year to develop affordable electric vehicles. In another such instance, Sony and Honda are coming together to create a premium electric car within the next four years.