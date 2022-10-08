8 Best Uses For Old Webcams

Every year, a flood of brand-new, top-tier webcams hits the market. In fact, just last March, Microsoft released the all-powerful Surface Hub 2 Smart Camera with a 12-megapixel sensor and 1440p resolution, offering yet another nifty option for your home or office setup. These newer cameras offer more than just photo and video capability, as they are also packed with AI technology, automatic setting adjustment, and better and wider fields of view. There is no denying that modern webcams have made great strides since their introduction a couple of decades ago.

If that's the case, you're probably thinking that there's no need to keep an old webcam around. After all, what could you use it for? Well, it actually has a wide range of creative and practical applications, from keeping your home safe to making awesome art videos. So don't throw them out just yet, and consider reusing them for these DIY projects instead.