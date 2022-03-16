Microsoft Made An $800 Webcam

Microsoft has introduced a pricey new webcam for its enterprise customers: the Surface Hub 2 Smart Camera which is touted to be its first AI-driven camera hardware. Let's address the elephant in the room first — the asking price. Microsoft wants buyers to shell out $800 for its high-end webcam that is housed in a neat machined aluminum enclosure and relies on a magnetic placement system after pairing via a USB-C port. For that sum, Microsoft is promising a bunch of AI-powered tricks such as auto-framing, wide field of view, and enhanced low light performance.

The Surface Hub 2 Smart Camera is said to automatically adjust the frame when someone leaves a video call, or another person comes into the sensor's view, somewhat like Apple's Center Stage tech on iPads and Mac hardware. And if the person is interacting with on-screen content on a device like the Surface Hub, the frame will be accordingly adjusted for that scenario as well. Microsoft also claims to have solved some common webcam issues such as distortion, warping, or shallow depth of field during video calls with its new webcam. Plus, it can also automatically recognize a participant's pose and the lighting conditions to accordingly tweak the visibility aspect.