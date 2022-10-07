The Corvette Impala Is The Chevy Concept That Was Ahead Of Its Time

A Corvette Impala, you say? But those are two wildly different cars. Why would Chevrolet combine one of the world's greatest sports cars with ... that oversized land yacht? Curious minds want to know, so let's hop into our favorite time-traveling DeLorean for a trip back to January 19, 1956, when General Motors was holding its annual Motorama at the esteemed Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York.

On the show floor was a metallic green car that vaguely looked like a Corvette, with its similarly-toothed chrome grille bar and sloping teardrop shape that flowed across the hood, over the hardtop, and down the quarter panels. This prototype was wider than a Corvette and had the extended body of a five-passenger sedan.

Before that public reveal in 1956, General Motors had been futzing around with the idea of merging these two car types. The Corvette, which had been in production for three years, was considered a roaring success and had already made a name for itself as a fast, quick and agile sports car. But the Motorama was the first time GM showed a vehicle with the Impala nameplate to the public.

Ironically, an Impala in the wild is a graceful antelope capable of jumping 10 feet into the air and leaping distances of 33 feet. But there was nothing elegant about GM's Impala. Spoiler alert: a full-sized car by that name wouldn't officially hit the road until 1958.