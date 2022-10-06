Why Some Prepaid Phone Users Can't Play 'Overwatch 2'

Game developer Blizzard is apparently blocking certain prepaid phone users from playing "Overwatch 2," but is there a good reason, and more importantly, a solution? "Overwatch 2" introduced some fresh faces to the fray, but not without also welcoming some questionable changes in the process. Prior to the game's release, players were already worried about how the unlocking of new characters was being implemented. However, it seems like the "Overwatch 2" launch is presenting yet another issue: Blizzard's SMS Protection feature. In Blizzard's pre-launch announcement, it stressed that each player must attach an eligible cellphone number to their Battle.net account in order to activate SMS Protection — a mandatory requirement to play the game.

The problem is, players can only use one phone number per account, and that number should come with a data plan (via Blizzard). Other forms of contact like landline numbers, external messaging apps, and those attached to prepaid plans won't be supported by the feature. Yes, phones on a prepaid budget plan aren't allowed as they might not be compatible with Battle.net's phone notification service. If this requirement has players scratching their heads, then they're not alone; many users are now voicing their discontent with Blizzard's restrictive condition.