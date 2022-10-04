Twitter Finally Rolls Out Edit Button, But Most Have To Wait

Twitter's latest controversial — and yet very much desired — feature has been going through its early testing phase. We're, of course, talking about the edit button. It's odd that over so many years, Twitter still hadn't implemented such an option, but it seems that the time has finally come for the edit button to make an appearance. Will that be followed by a permanent stay once the testing is over? Everything is pointing to "yes," but it also seems that you might have to wait for quite a while before you can try it out for yourself.

Most other popular social media apps and websites have offered the option to edit your posts, for better or for worse. However, it seemed like on Twitter, this was always a bit problematic. Many users were decidedly against it, and that makes sense — the trolling potential is definitely there and seeing as Twitter is the prime location for arguing on the internet, editing your tweets can seem like a bit of a cop-out. However, Twitter seems to have found a way to remedy this to some extent.

When and if the edit button goes live fully, users (starting with the subscription-based Twitter Blue crowd) will get a 30-minute window to edit their tweet after they send it out into the void. Once that time is up, editing will, presumably, not be an option anymore. Moreover, everyone will have full insight into the edit history of a tweet, so trolling should hopefully be kept at a minimum... although, knowing Twitter, that might not be the case. For those less comedy-inclined, the edit button will be a great feature in the event of a typo.