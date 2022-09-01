Twitter Edit Tweet Feature Finally Arrives: Here's How It Works

Twitter is one of social media's big boys. It has over 300 million human users, with a debatable number of bots. It provides a space where businesses, celebrities, and world leaders can connect with the general public. And it is also powerful enough to silence the person who was, at the time, in charge of the world's most powerful military. Despite all this the platform has a pretty glaring limitation: you can't edit your tweets. But you may be able to soon.

Typos on Twitter are pretty commonplace. They can make the tweeter look silly and cost them an argument, which is a problem as Twitter is the place people go to argue. A typo can also take the shine off that one perfect tweet that's just popped into your head. Previously, the only way to fix an error was to delete the tweet entirely and write a new one. This was impractical; it could derail a thread, leave replies floating in the void, and cost users time. It's actually quite shocking Twitter has taken over 16 years to come up with any kind of edit feature.