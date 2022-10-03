How To Display iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island On Any Android Device

The iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island is so immensely popular that you will already find multiple apps that let you recreate it on any Android phone. Dynamic Island is the long-due update to the notch. Even though Apple initiated the trend of the notch, the world of Android smartphones evolved much faster and moved to more innovative ways of accommodating the front camera while maximizing the utility of the display area, including solutions where the selfie camera is tucked away discreetly underneath the screen.

Even though leading Android manufacturers, including Samsung, switched to much smaller cutouts for the selfie camera long ago, Apple had an altogether different challenge to face — making space for biometric sensors. With Apple's new approach, Face ID sensors are now placed in the cylindrical cutout, whereas a selfie camera is put towards the right. But it's not the cutout that makes Dynamic Island smart and attractive: it's how iOS 16 manipulates the area around the pill-shaped cutout to make it more useful. Now similar functionality is available to Android users.