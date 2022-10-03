Horizon Zero Dawn May Be Getting A PS5 Remaster

It's looking like Guerrilla Games' popular 2017 post-apocalyptic robot monster-hunting epic "Horizon Zero Dawn" may be getting its own "The Last of Us Part I" style remake for the PlayStation 5, at least according to some unnamed sources.

Initially reported by MP1st, then corroborated by VGC, it does indeed seem like a remaster is in the works — though, as both sites point out, it's a bit of a surprising choice seeing as "Zero Dawn" isn't all that old. In fact, unlike "The Last of Us," which was originally released on the PlayStation 3 in 2013 and has the excuse of being a couple of console generations behind the PS5, "Zero Dawn" debuted on the PS4 in 2017. Therefore, it's only separated from the PS5 by a single generation.

And that's to say nothing of the sequel, "Horizon Forbidden West," which came out in early 2022 for both the PS4 and PS5. Do we really need a remaster of the first game when it isn't all that old in the first place and we just had a sequel come out? Maybe Sony's plan is to capitalize on the recent sequel release, or maybe there's something new planned for the "Horizon" series, and it wants to offer up a remake of the original to help maintain interest while an even bigger project gets underway.