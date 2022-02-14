Should You Play Horizon Zero Dawn Before Horizon Forbidden West?

The anticipated first round of reviews for "Horizon Forbidden West" dropped today, including our own, detailing a fantastic game that also happens to be one of the earliest examples of a first-party PlayStation 5 title. Given the high marks from reviewers, many gamers are likely tempted to dive into the new title on Friday, February 18, when it is released to the public.

While we are sure many of those people have already played its predecessor "Horizon Zero Dawn," there are probably some who still haven't gotten around to it yet. That begs the question: does one need to play "Horizon Zero Dawn" before firing up the new title? Obviously, if you want to start at "Horizon Forbidden West" without first playing "Horizon Zero Dawn," no one can stop you. With that said, is a playthrough of the older game necessary to understand the sequel's story, or are these two standalone games?