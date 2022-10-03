This Is The Flying Taxi That Boeing Thinks Is The Future

The average American spends almost 54 hours a year stuck in traffic, according to CNN. In major cities like San Francisco, the average commuter spends almost 102 hours (equivalent to 4 days) in stalled traffic. If you think that's bad, things could get worse and by 2025, and the economy is projected to lose about $200 billion annually due to traffic congestion. A few solutions have been proposed. For instance, Elon Musk thinks an underground tunnel could help to ease congestion. On the other hand, flying taxis could also be a viable solution.

Wisk is one of the companies developing a flying taxi. It was formed after a joint venture between Boeing and Kitty Hawk (via Geek Wire). But now that Kitty Hawk closed down, Wisk is solely backed by Boeing. Even with Kitty Hawk shutting down, Wisk has leveraged its experience developing five generations of 'flying cars' since 2010. Now Wisk has revealed the details of its 6th generation electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOL) that could one day be used by city dwellers looking to escape road traffic.