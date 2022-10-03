This Wild Car Scavenger Hunt Could Be Somebody's Lucky Day

Art collective MSCHF sold consumers (and art collectors) thousands of copies of a hey that allows the owner to drive a car hidden somewhere in the United States. Every single key sold by MSCHF will unlock the same vehicle and allow the key holder to drive the car as they wish. Although car companies selling strange, unrelated products is nothing new, the one that's selling this peculiar universal key fob hasn't been a traditional part of the automotive industry until now.

MSCHF has quite a history of coming up with a bevy of strange and controversial items for sale, each as its own unique art project. This is the first time they've sold thousands of keys that open and activate a single vehicle.

In the past, MSCHF has sold items like a collection of custom 1997 Nike Air Max sneakers dubbed the "Satan Shoes," which allegedly came with a drop of human blood. The art collective also sold holy water-infused "Jesus Shoe," as well as a bath bomb shaped like a toaster — the whole lot can be viewed on the official MSCHF art list website. Its latest Key4All key fob is just as bizarre yet intriguing as its other products, but this time around, it comes with a reward with a bit more heft, literally.