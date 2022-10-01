This Robot Chef Has An Electric Tongue To Taste Your Food

The idea of using robots to help around the kitchen in restaurants is not new. They can be used to automate repetitive tasks that take up lots of time, which human chefs could be using for more important work. This idea has found its way to chain restaurants, like Chipotle, which is partnering with Miso Robotics to automate the creation of tortilla chips, as reported by CNBC. Wing Zone is another chain that has partnered with the Miso Robotics company, using robots to help cook wings within the restaurants. Most of these endeavors are in trial stages, but the idea itself has been gaining traction.

Because of this, researchers want to make more helpful and efficient robot chefs. One task that is very important while cooking that chefs use is the process of tasting as you go. This allows one to truly perfect the flavor profile of a dish, but it's not so easy for a robot chef to achieve. However, researchers from Cambridge have created a robot arm, which can actually taste salt in food in an accurate way.