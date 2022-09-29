Webb Telescope Takes A Peek At The Oldest Stars In The Universe

One of the biggest goals for the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) is to look back on some of the earliest stars in the universe. By identifying these extremely distant stars, researchers can learn about the conditions when the universe was young and about how stars have evolved with their environments. Now, new research reveals that Webb has been used to identify the most distant ever globular clusters, which could contain some of the universe's first stars.

A globular cluster is a densely packed group of tens of thousands or even millions of stars that are held together by gravity (via NASA), and one such cluster has been identified in the first deep field image from Webb.

The globular cluster, detailed in a paper in the Astrophysical Journal, is known as the Sparkler galaxy because it is surrounded by reddish dots which the researchers nicknamed sparkles (via phys.org). From looking at twelve of these sparkles, the researchers found that five of them appear to be extremely old globular clusters.

"JWST was built to find the first stars and the first galaxies and to help us understand the origins of complexity in the universe, such as the chemical elements and the building blocks of life," said one of the researchers, Lamiya Mowla of the University of Toronto. "This discovery in Webb's First Deep Field is already providing a detailed look at the earliest phase of star formation, confirming the incredible power of JWST."