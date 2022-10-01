How To Find The Android 12 Easter Egg

Easter eggs — that is, hidden secrets that may take years or even decades to find – have been a long-standing tradition in Android. The first landmark Easter egg arrived with Android Gingerbread; it was the result of a nifty collaboration between the artist Jack Larson known for his zombie pieces and the Android development team. In light of that, it's not surprising to learn that the first Andriod Easter egg was a piece of artwork — specifically, a painting of a zombie gingerbread man alongside the Android mascot.

The fun factor of Easter eggs has waxed and waned over the years, with some iterations being full-fledged games, and others simply a small nod to the latest Android release. Despite that, it's easy to see why the many iterations of Easter eggs have become a favorite among Android fans. Though the Android 12 Easter egg isn't nearly as entertaining as Android 5.0's Flappy Bird clone, it's still in there and a fun nugget to find. Fans of Material You will be especially pleased since the Android 12 Easter egg's colors change based on your home screen wallpaper.