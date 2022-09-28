Alexa Goes For A Ride In Gen 2 Echo Auto

Amazon has a new Echo Auto to inject some AI assistant smarts into your "dumb" car. The second-generation in-car assistant hub, which Amazon has decided to market as Echo Auto 2nd Gen, is a stark departure from its predecessor in terms of mounting versatility. The original Echo Auto arrived in 2019, but it was somewhat of a nightmare with the finicky design requirements for air-vent mount compatibility. In a nutshell, if your car had a circular air vent with a non-rectangular mount slot, the Echo Auto simply wouldn't fit.

To solve the problem, Amazon has decided to go with an adhesive system this time around. The second-gen Echo Auto can now be mounted either vertically, horizontally — or any darn orientation — on the head unit. But that's not the only major change. Amazon has redesigned the entire thing. Where the first-gen Echo Auto was a single-unit hockey puck-like plastic device dangling by a USB cable, the second-gen Echo Auto divides the bulk of the device into two halves connected by a non-removable cable.

At one end is the USB-A hub, while the other end has the speaker assembly that actually looks more like a candy-bar mike. At the top is the glowing blue Alexa lighting array, while the adjacent face has the familiar two-button system for summoning Alexa and muting the mic. The latter is a privacy-centric measure, apparently because Alexa has a bad history of "inadvertently" snooping on private conversations.