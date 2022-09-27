How AI Could Give Us The Ability To Talk To Animals

Humans have been fascinated with animal behavior and animals themselves for as long as we have been on this Earth. BMC Biology reports that humans developed language somewhere around 150,000 to 200,000 years ago, making a seemingly unprecedented leap forward in cognitive function and species coordination. Science notes that language was crucial in helping early humans create and use tools in their daily activities, sending the human race on a springboard toward harnessing global resources and building vast community centers, all leading to the modern world that we know today.

Today, researchers work every day to better understand how language and the capacity for communication, organization, and effective planning transformed humanity — and they are studying the same basic phenomena in whales, bats, mole rats, and birds, to name a few (via The New York Times).

Translation services make use of vast data resources to gain context and accuracy in facilitating cross-boundary communication among humans speaking thousands of unique languages. These services have become increasingly valuable and effective, and researchers have been focused on building the same kinds of technological approaches to understanding the musings of animals that share our world.

The ability to speak with dogs or dolphins, for instance, would revolutionize the way that humans see and interact with the world. Suddenly, a whole new level of understanding would settle over the planet, and pathways to a greater civilization could be unlocked.

AI and related products might just be the key to these amazing breakthroughs.