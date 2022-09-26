Princess Diana Fans Have Something To Say About This AI Rendering Of Her In The Future

There's no dearth of quirky filters out there that make a person look like an older version of themselves or turn an adult's face into a fun child-like version. But AI-based image generators like Dall E-2, Midjourney, and Stable Diffusion have truly changed the game from wobbly AR filters to photorealistic stills. Istanbul-based photographer Alper Yesiltas recently set social media on fire with a fictional AI-assisted photography project in which he imagined how famous personalities would have looked today if their lives hadn't come to a tragic end at a young age.

Titled "​​As If Nothing Happened," the project was created using AI generator Remini (via Upworthy), while the results were further polished using editing tools like VSCO and Adobe Lightroom. "I wanted to see some of the people I missed again in front of me and that's how this project emerged," Yesiltas wrote regarding the endeavor. The list includes a total of 10 names, from music stars like Michael Jackson, John Lennon, and Tupac Shakur to actors like Heath Ledger and Bruce Lee.

The stunning realism in the photos, especially in the still of Nirvana lead Kurt Cobain, generated a lot of buzz as the project soon went viral. Ever since, Yesiltas has experimented with more celebrities like Paul Walker and Amy Winehouse, but one image in particular that has drawn some hot criticism is that of Princess Diana, the deceased wife of King Charles, who tragically died in a car accident in 1997.